As much actors are seen in films and shows, they have more visibility on TV thanks to the different brands they promote on different modes of advertisement. A list stating who endorsed the most brands, who has the most visibility and more is out; and making their presence felt are Akshay Kumar, MS Dhoni, Amitabh Bachchan and many more.

Besides the above-mentioned stars, others featured on the list include Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ali Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Virat Kohli and many more. Scroll below to read the lists.

In TAM’s report of ‘Most Visible Endorsers Of 2022’ – as shared by medianews4u, topping the list with an Ad duration of 36hrs/day and 9% share is Akshay Kumar. With 5% share and ad duration of 19hrs/day and 18.6hrs/day are Vidya Balan and Amitabh Bachchan, respectively. Alia Bhatt follows these three on TAM’s report of ‘Most Visible Endorsers Of 2022, with a 4% share and a 15hr/day ad duration. Next on the list with a 3% share are Ranveer Singh (13hrs/day), Shah Rukh Khan (12hrs/day), MS Dhoni (11hrs/day) and Anushka Sharma (10.3hrs/day). Occupying the 9th and 10th spot on the list are Taapsee Pannu and Kareena Kapoor Khan, with 2%share and an average ad duration of 10hrs/day and 8hrs/day, respectively.

When it comes to endorsing the most brands, leading the list is cricketer MS Dhoni with 52 brands – 2 brands lesser than 2021. Following the former skipper by endorsing 50 brands is Amitabh Bachchan – 10 products and services compared to the last year.

Next on the list – with more brand endorsements to their names as compared to 2022, are Akshay Kumar (45 brands), Ranveer Singh (42 brands) and Kareena Kapoor Khan 37 brands. The next five spots on this TAM report are occupied by Virat Kohli (29 brands), Alia Bhatt (27 brands), Sourav Ganguly (26 brands), Hrithik Roshan (25 brands) and Pankaj Tripathi (23 brands).

As per the report, in 2022, 50% of advertisements were endorsed by three celebrity couples – Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan with 46, 38 and 50 brands, respectively. In percentage form, this amounted to 24%, 13% and 13%, respectively.

The other celebrity couples on the list include Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli (12%, 38 brands), Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh (11%, 52 brands), Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan (11%, 48 brands), Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif (7%, 29 brands), Ajay Devgn-Kajol (4%, 29 brands), Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia Deshmukh (2%, 4 brands) and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan (1%, 2 brands).

