Late veteran actor Rajesh Khanna was the highest-paid star in Hindi cinema throughout the 1970s and 1980s. He is known as the ‘First Superstar of Bollywood’ after he gave 15 successful solo hero films. Now a veteran actor Prem Chopra spills some surprising details about the superstar.

Veteran star Chopra has carved a niche for himself in the industry with his memorable villainous roles. The 87-year-old actor recently took a trip down memory lane and recalled working with his peers Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Jeetendra and Rakesh Roshan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a conversation with Lehren, Prem Chopra revealed how superstar Rajesh Khanna would always come late to the sets. This led the film producer to take some drastic steps. The veteran actor said, “Rajesh Khanna was a misunderstood man by some people, but he was very genuine where the work was concerned. The only problem with him was that if there were a 9 o’clock shift, he would come at 12. So, I had some incidents. I was doing a film in Madras called Haathi Mere Saathi. The film’s producer, Chinnappa Thevar, was a very strict man. So, he would send a man to pick up Rajesh Khanna at 6’o clock.”

Prem said, “But even then, Rajesh Khanna would arrive on set by 11 or 12. After all, he was a very big hero. So, Thevar had appointed a man. The moment Rajesh Khanna would arrive, Thevar would beat up that man and abuse him. He would yell, ‘Don’t we give you money? Why do you come late?’ Rajesh Khanna understood what was happening. He became regular afterwards.”

Rajesh Khanna and Prem Chopra have worked together in films like Kati Patang, Prem Nagar and Doli Do Raaste, among others..

For more updates on Bollywood news, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas vs Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan & Bollywood’s 2012’s Gang War Explained! From Calling Her Talentless Star In The US To Affair Rumours, It’s A Mysterious Pit

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News