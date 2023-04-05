Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s lovestory is a tale as old as time. The two never publicly accepted that they were dating each other, and their alleged relationship started on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’. While Aishwarya is now married to actor Abhishek Bachchan, Salman is still single, and a fan-edited video of the two is now doing the rounds on social media, and netizens are reacting to it. Scroll below to take a look at the video.

Both Salman and Aish are massively popular among their fans, with over 59 million and 11 million followers on Instagram, respectively. Both the actors recently attended Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) gala in Mumbai, and their fans rejoiced to see them attend an event together.

Now talking about their latest fan-edited video, an Instagram page named ‘Flirtychats’ shared the video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan, and it’s making their die-hard fans sob over it.

The video is indeed emotional, and the page captioned it, “Still Dream of many people to see them onscreen atleast once in their life 🫠🥹🤌” Take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Relationship Funny Memes & Chats (@flirtychats)

Reacting to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan’s fan-edited video, a user on Instagram commented, “Kya bhai q purane jhakham kureed rahe 🔥🔥🔥🔥😢😢😢😢😢”

Another user commented, “Bhai edit to bahot khatarnak hua hai 😂”

A third user commented, “Haters will say it’s edited.”

A fourth commented, “Are bhai Q kise la life ko Highlight kar rahe h ba matlab ka.”

What are your thoughts on fan-edited video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan on Instagram? Tell us in the space below.

