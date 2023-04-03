This was a gala weekend! Recently, Mukesh Ambani and his family hosted a grand event at the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. The two-day long event saw who’s who of Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities putting their best fashion foot forward. From Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Tom Holland to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Zendaya, Penelope Cruz, Deepika Padukone and others, everyone was shining bright at the event.

While some unseen pictures and videos from 2-day long event continue to surface every now and then, a photo has been doing the rounds for the same event for some interesting reasons. Well, scroll down to read as you can’t afford to miss this one.

Recently, an inside video for NMACC has gone viral for some interesting reason. The photo, which has become the talking point, features top Bollywood celebs like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan along with Hollywood sensations Zendaya, Tom Holland posing with Nita Ambani. However what has caught everyone’s eyes was the actress who photobombed the picture and she’s none other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s face isn’t seen in the viral pic, fans have been posting hilarious comments owing to the infamous history between the two actors. Soon after photo went viral, a user commented on the viral photo and wrote, “All eyes on Salman and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the same frame.” While another said, “Salman Bhai (red heart emoji ) Aishwarya.

A third user said, “Legends only notice Aish and salman.”

While fourth one said, “I’m sure after aishwarya horrendous appearances SALMAN must be feeling lucky they broke up. Lol jk but seriously not a fan of aishwarya looks these years.”

“Iss side se pic click krke post krne ka ek hi mtlb hai …. Aishwarya ko dikhane ke liye vo kyu vo sbko pta hai,” said another user. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

What are your thoughts on the viral photo that captures famous exes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan in same frame? Do let us know.

