Palak Tiwari is currently dominating the headlines as she’ll be soon seen in Salman Khan starrer ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. The actress is making her big Bollywood debut with the superstar, and in a recent interview, Palak revealed how Salman has strict rules for women on the sets of his films, that include no low necklines and should be covered since he’s a traditionalist. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Palak is the daughter of actress Shweta Tiwari, who is a massive name in the television industry. She’s been a part of showbiz for more than a decade and has built a name and reputation for herself without having any godfather in the industry. Likewise, Palak is also following in her mother’s footsteps and working hard to make a name for herself in the entertainment industry.

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Palak Tiwari discussed how women should be dressed on the sets of Salman Khan films and said, “When I was AD-ing with Salman sir on Antim, I don’t think many people know this, Salman Sir had a rule ‘Ki koi bhi ladki mere set pe, neckline should be here (for every girl on my set, the neckline should be here), all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls’. So my mom saw me (going to set) in proper shirt, jogger and covered and all. She was like, ‘Where are you going? How are you dressed so well?’ I said I am going to Salman Sir’s set. She was like ‘Wow, very good’.”

The actress also revealed why such rules exist on the sets and said, “He’s (Salman Khan)a traditionalist… Of course, he’s like ‘Jo pehenna hai pehno (wear what you like)’, but he’s always like ‘My girls should always be protected’. If there are men around, whom she doesn’t personally know, it’s not his personal space where he doesn’t trust everyone, he’s like, ‘the girl should be safe, always’.”

What are your thoughts on Palak Tiwari discussing set rules for Salman Khan films? Tell us in the space below.

