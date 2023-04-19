Urvashi Rautela has time and again amazed the audience with her scintillating beauty and acting prowess. With her talent and beauty, she continues to be one of the most popular actresses in the industry and recently, pictures from her upcoming 100 cr pan Indian film, Agent, got leaked online.

The upcoming film has been directed by Surender Reddy and was adapted from a story written by Vakkantham Vamsi. The movie has been produced by Rambrahmam Sunkara and shot in Budapest. It is all set for a theatrical release on April 28, 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, pictures from the set of Agent, featuring Urvashi Rautela with Akhil Akkineni were leaked online. In this film, fans will be thoroughly entertained as they see Urvashi in a bold and fierce avatar, swindling both Akhil Akkineni and Mammothy.

Until Surender Reddy’s Agent, the audience had only seen Urvashi Rautela as the elegant girl-next-door with complexities of her own. However, essaying this new role was not only a direct contrast from her previous body of work but also brought in a transformative change in her future role.

Check out the leaked photos now:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Urvashi Rautela has been hard at work on her next ventures, including her Hollywood debut. Her upcoming flicks include a film opposite 365 Days fame Michele Morrone, a film co-starring Ram Pothineni, ‘Inspector Avinash’ with Randeep Hooda, the lead role in ‘Black Rose,’ and the Hindi version of the Tamil film Thiruttu Payale 2.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Owns Citadel’s London Premiere’s Red Carpet Like A Queen, Looks Absolutely Stylish & Chic In Black Co-Ords

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News