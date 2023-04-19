Samantha Ruth Prabhu attended the global premiere for Citadel in London and looked absolutely stylish and ravishing in her chic black ensemble.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu who is gearing up for Citadel India along with co-star Varun Dhawan.

Taking to her social media the actress shares a bunch of pictures posing chicly in black outfit with an iconic snake neckpeice and bracelet adding onto her style at the premier. In the caption, she writes “For the global premiere of #CITADEL Ca An evening to remember!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Moreover, Samantha was last seen in Shaakuntalam where she looked like a absolute vision in white fairy look. The actress ruled the year 2022 with her dazzling presence in ‘Oo Antava’ song from Pushpa: The Rise that truly went on to become a rage. Apart from this, she has been the reigning queen of a leading research report month after month in 2022, as she topped the study of India’s Most Popular Female Stars.

Further ahead, Samantha has an interesting slate of projects including Kushi, besides Citadel.

