Salman Khan has time and again come under fire for his homophobic jokes on national television. One such incident happened when while hosting Bigg Boss way back in 2013, the actor cracked jokes on the participants namely VJ Andy and Sangram Singh. This, of course, did not go down well with the LGBTQ community at the time as the gay rights activists then held protests.

Another incident happened when Salman Khan hosted Ayushmann Khurrana on his reality show in 2020. The latter had come to promote his flick Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. At the time Salman Khan joked about Ayushmann’s character and its s*xual preference. Scroll down to read more.

Circling back to the 2013 incident, a placard during the protest against Salman Khan grabbed everyone’s attention. The placard, as per The Times Of India, saw an image of the Bollywood star holding two cards- a king of hearts and a king of spades with ‘Homophobic mocks saying, “Idiot hi rahoge kya, idiot box?” A few homophobic jokes by other inmates in the show were also made on Vivek Mishra which left LGBT rights activists livid. Speaking of the Ayushmann Khurrana incident, at first Khan was heard asking, “I heard that you are changing your line?”, which left Ayushmann quite confused. He responded with, “What line am I changing?” but Salman kept teasing him saying, “You are changing your track” pointing towards Ayushmann’s character’s s*xual orientation in the movie. Ayushmann did not really reply to his joke and just ended up laughing at it.

At the time, social media users brutally mocked Salman Khan on Twitter as one of the users said, “Slow claps to @BeingSalmanKhan for ruining the message of #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan with his homophobic remarks. Its cringy as hell.”

Another user too attacked Salman tweeting, “Learn Something From The Other Khan, This Is Called “Being Human” Watch This One & Even Try To Watch #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan Hope It Treats Your Homophobia.”.

One person added, “@BeingSalmanKhan on #BiggBoss13 and promoting a movie about homos*xuality. First question he asks, “Beta kaun hai aur bahu kaun?” and another posted, “Childish or homo-phobic? Or both?”

On the work front, Salman Khan will soon be seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif.

