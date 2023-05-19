It’s a day of mourning in the Khurrana household. As per reports coming in, actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana have lost their father, P Khurrana. Their father was a renowned Astrologer.

As per a media report, their father’s last rites will be performed later today. Read on for details about the same and his health over the last couple of days.

As per a Jagran report, Ayushmann Khurrana’s father’s last rites will be held at Manimajra cremation ground at 5.30 pm. The report further stated that P Khurana was admitted to Fortis Hospital about two days ago after suffering a heart attack. As per the report, he was on a ventilator until this morning.

Sharing a statement, the actor’s PR team released a statement reading, “It’s with our deep sadness to inform that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana’s father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss”.

Sharing an appreciation post for his parents in 2021, with a throwback picture, Ayushmann Khurrana has written, “hank you Maa and Papa for all the values and all the life lessons that you have patiently taught me. They have been and will always be with me as my guiding light. I’m blessed to have you as my parents. Love you. ❤️🙏”

In November 2021, Aparshakti Khurana shared a beautiful family picture featuring Ayushmann and his Tahira Kashyap with their kids, his parents, father P. Khurrana and mother Poonam and his Akriti Ahuja Khurana with their kid. He simply captioned it, “Straight out of Sooraj Barjatya’s set.”

P Khurana is survived by his wife and two sons, actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana, their wives and grandchildren.

May his soul rest in peace.

This is an updating story.

