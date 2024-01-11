This Friday marks the arrival of two major releases at the North American box office in the form of Mean Girls and The Beekeeper. So, after The Wonka and Aquaman 2, 2024’s two fresh biggies would be keeping the ticket windows busy, and as per the latest projection, both films are expected to bring a cumulative total of almost $50 million during the 4-day extended opening weekend. Keep reading to know more!

MLK weekend to benefit both films

MLK weekend is coming up, and films will enjoy an extended weekend of 4 days from Friday to Monday. Speaking about Mean Girls, the pre-release projection looks good, and it is enjoying a solid buzz among females. On the other hand, Jason Statham-led The Beekeeper is trending well with the male audience.

Mean Girls will open bigger than the original film!

As per the report in Deadline, Mean Girls aims to score an extended opening weekend of $30 million, which is really good. It’ll be playing in 3,782 theatres at the North American box office. The film might even go higher if word-of-mouth turns out to be good.

The original film, which was released in 2004, earned $24.4 million during the opening weekend at the domestic box office, and the theatrical run ended at $86 million. Globally, it earned $130.1 million.

The Beekeeper to mark a decent debut

Speaking about The Beekeeper, the R-rated film isn’t a huge starter, but aiming for a decent start for sure. As per the pre-release projection, it’ll rake in $16 million during the extended opening weekend. The good thing is that its reports are good as compared to Jason Statham’s previous releases like Meg 2 and Expendables 4.

It’ll play in 3,303 North American theatres and enjoy its screening in premium formats like Imax, 4DX, and Screen X.

