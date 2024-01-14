It was the year 2000 when Bollywood witnessed one of the biggest stars who was about to rule a new decade with his Greek God aura and charm like none other. He came, and he conquered. Hrithik Roshan undeniably had one of the biggest star kid debuts the world witnessed, and the hysteria that followed was unimaginable.

Interestingly, KNPH was initially offered to Shah Rukh Khan, who could not do the film, and Rakesh Roshan was advised to launch Hrithik with the film. But little did SRK know that he created a box office monster at that very moment.

Hrithik Roshan‘s debut film was released 24 years ago on January 14, 2000, and he became the biggest superstar of that moment, delivering a rocking box office marvel better than all the biggies released that year.

Kaho Na Pyar Hai Box Office Trajectory

When KNPH was released, it was working decently. In fact, after a week of its release, it registered a collection of 3.71 crore. But the film maintained an average collection of 3 – 3.5 crore per week for 6 unbelievable weeks! Even from the seventh week, the film maintained a collection of 2 – 2.5 crore per week.

Kaho Na Pyar Hai Lifetime Collection

The film collected 44.10 crore in its entire lifetime. Rakesh Roshan’s directorial was mounted on a meagre budget of 10 crore, and the film earned a whopping profit of

340%. Moreover, the film was a rage worldwide as it collected around 78 crore globally.

Snatching HGOTY From Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan‘s Mohabbatein was supposed to be the highest-grossing film of the year if Kaho Na Pyar Hai would not have released the same year. In fact, it would have been Shah Rukh Khan’s third HGOTY after DDLJ in 1995 and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998. Mohabbatein’s week 1 collection was almost 110% higher than Kaho Na Pyar Hai’s week one collection. Shah Rukh Khan’s youthful romance drama collected 7.8 crore in its first week. In fact, it collected 10.8 crore rupees in the second week as well.

Kaho Na Pyar Hai’s Longer Run

However, while Mohabbatein died in the sixth week, Kaho Na Pyar Hai had a longer run in theaters, bringing an average of 2 crore per week. So when the final numbers came in, Mohabbatein fell short by a few crore. Aditya Chopra‘s directorial registered a collection of 41.88 crore, while Kaho Na Pyar Hai collected 44.10 crore in its lifetime.

Indeed, Shah Rukh Khan gave way to a box office star who turned the tables in a jiffy. The same year, Hrithik Roshan’s Mission Kashmir became the third highest-grossing film of the year, beating Salman Khan’s Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge as well!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

