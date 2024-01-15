Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are ready to paint the town in tricolor with their upcoming film Fighter. The film has been debated for a long as a blatant copy of Tom Cruise’s Top Gun. However, after the trailer has dropped, it promises a perfect deshbhakti film ready to feed you amidst Republic Day celebrations.

While Hrithik plays Paddy & Deepika plays Minni, they together are a part of a larger group of Indian Air Force officers caught amidst a terror attack. The film would test their professional strengths, proceeding to grow and connect to the audience over their personal bonds.

The honest fact about Fighter is that it feeds on jingoism. However, this jingoism surprisingly seems to work at the moment with Hrithik Roshan canting Jai Hind with such an affirmation that makes you wonder why he did not try the tricolor effect ever before.

While he did play an officer in War, that Vande Mataram effect and the quintessential Deshbhakti film was a Fighter away, it seems. As Siddharth Anand tries to channel the Krrish actor’s inner patriot, he seems to have done it just in the right amount. This is what seems to work best for the film. And, of course, Deepika Padukone’s chemistry with HR adds the perfect spice to this delicious recipe that, to the point, is promising to be a hit that might turn into a blockbuster in a jiffy.

In the 3-minute and 9-second trailer, Hrithik mouths the most heroic dialogue as he plays a fighter torn between love for his beloved and country. While he is on a mission to die, he makes sure that people “Watan Se Haseen Sanam Nahi Hota Aur Tirange Se Khoobsoorat Kafan Nahi Hota.”

While Hrithik Roshan chants Jai Hind, the background music score of Fighter playing on Vande Mataram is a perfect dessert to this delicious Deshbhakti meal, ready to be served hot on Republic Day weekend.

Coming to Deepika Padukone, she seems to play the perfect muse, and the film is promising to be a one-man show with the rest of the cast supporting in chunks. DP must have been promised a meaty chunk, but she does not seem to do much in the trailer. However, she looks fierce in that uniform.

Starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi, Fighter is all set to release on January 25, 2024.

Catch the trailer of the film here.

