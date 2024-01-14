Since last night, Shruti Haasan has been winning hearts as a video recently went viral. Recently, Aamir Khan hosted a star-studded wedding reception for his daughter Ira Khan, who married her long-time boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare. After exchanging vows in Mumbai, Khan-daan and Shikhare parivaar dashed off to Udaipur to have a destination wedding. After tying the knot in a Catholic ceremony, the lovebirds dazzled at their reception, which took place last night in Mumbai.

Right from Bachchan Parivaar to Khans, to Aamir Khan’s co-stars and singers, who’s who of the industry appeared for the party to bless the newlyweds. While the internet is flooded with their photos and videos from the reception, a clip of the Haasan sisters is going viral for all the cute reasons. Scroll down for details.

Upon their arrival at the reception venue, Haasan sisters – Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan began posing for the paps. But someone appeared and started posing for the media in front of them. Well, the man in question is none other than everyone’s favorite, Dharmendra. As Shruti and Akshara were busy posing, they saw the veteran actor walking towards them and standing right in front of them to post for the media without being aware of the Haasan sisters.

Out of respect for Dharmendra, Shruti Haasan quickly pushes his sister Akshara, asking her to make way for the veteran and giving him all the limelight. Giggling together, the Haasan sisters were seen moving from behind while letting the senior actor pose. Soon after the video went viral, netizens hailed the Haasan sisters’ actions and lauded them for their generosity.

Commenting on the video, a user wrote, “So cute and sweet reaction of Shruti and her sis really beautiful,” while another said, “Respect senior actor.”

Another Dharmendra fan wrote, “I seen people shitting their pants at 85 and he is walking on red carpet at 88.” Fourth one said, “I just love the gesture from these two ladies…respect.”

Fifth one commented, “Ye tameez hoti hai Jo bas south Indian stars me hi bachi hai” Watch the video below posted by celebrities paparazzi Viral Bhayani:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Shruti Haasan looked absolutely gorgeous in a black saree which she paired with a corset blouse. Tying her hair in a seel bun, she accessorized her look with a minimal necklace. On the other hand, Akshara Haasan was twinning with her dear sister.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Shruti Haasan and Dharmendra’s viral video? Do let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Goes ‘Jai Shri Ram’, Jaya Bachchan Gets Angry While Imran Khan & Rumored GF Lekha Washington Pose For A Family Picture – Top Highlights From Ira Khan & Nupur Shikhare’s Wedding Reception!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News