Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram and Teja Sajja’s HanuMan ended their opening week yesterday. The Sankranthi releases locked their horns in a theatrical battle, which took an ugly turn afterward. Initially, Mahesh Babu’s stardom gave an edge to his film, but later, the superhero flick managed to turn the tables and surpassed every expectation. Let’s find out where both releases currently stand at the worldwide box office!

HanuMan turned the tables with its content!

Released ahead of Sankranti, Guntur Kaaram was a much bigger film, considering the presence of Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu. So, it got the upper hand in the screen count battle initially. As a result, the film recorded a bumper opening. However, as soon as poor reviews kicked in, the collection dropped considerably right from the next day.

On the other hand, after securing a very low screen count initially, HanuMan’s positive word-of-mouth did wonders, and considering the increasing demand by the audience, the film got new screens/shows added. As a result, it surprised everyone by taking the lead over Guntur Kaaram in a day-to-day collection.

In the overseas market, too, Guntur Kaaram slowed down after a thunderous response in premieres. Even there, HanuMan has taken the lead in the overall collection, thus turning out to be the first surprise hit of 2024.

Guntur Kaaram’s status after 7 days

Speaking about the latest update, Guntur Kaaram had ended its 7-day theatrical run by earning 107.25 crores net at the Indian box office, which equals a gross of 126.55 crores. In the overseas market, the film has earned around 30 crores gross so far, thus taking the total to 156.55 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

From here, the Mahesh Babu starrer will add negligible numbers to the international tally, and in India, it will continue to earn but on a lower level. So, as of now, hitting the 200 crore mark is a difficult task.

HanuMan’s worldwide run in the first week

Coming to HanuMan, the film is enjoying an impressive run and is already a winner. In India, though it is lagging behind Guntur Kaaram’s total collection, it has already taken the lead in daily collection. After the end of the opening week, it is standing at 90.15 crores net and will enter the 100 crore club by today or tomorrow. Its Indian gross collection is 106.37 crores.

In overseas, HanuMan is already a huge success and has earned 38 crores gross so far. At the worldwide box office, the film stands at 144.37 crores gross, and it will be aiming to touch the 200 crore milestone in the next few days.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

