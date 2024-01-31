Venkatesh’s film, Saindhav, was released on January 13, 2024. The film marked an unusual Saturday release, but could not make a loud thud at the box office. The movie received mixed reviews from critics, and the audience gave the film a thumbs down. While the film couldn’t sustain in theatres as expected, it has now made its way to the digital world. Below are the details on how, where, and when to watch Saindhav.

The Telugu action thriller made a total business of 18 crore at the worldwide box office, as per Sacknilk. The movie collected 15.16 crore net from India, taking its gross total to 16.25 Crore and approximately 1.75 Crore from overseas.

Where to watch Saindhav online?

Saindhav will exclusively stream on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on February 3 in Telugu and Tamil. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu and produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the banner of Niharika Entertainment, Saindhav starred Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead role along with Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arya, and Andrea Jeremiah in pivotal roles.

About Saindhav

Venkatesh Daggubati takes on the character of Saindhav Koneru, also known as SaiKo. Once enmeshed in a murky history, SaiKo has now embraced the duties of a devoted father, leading a modest family life with his daughter, Gayathri. However, this tranquility shatters when Gayathri is diagnosed with a life-threatening illness.

Confronted with this grave situation, SaiKo re-enters the underworld, resolved to rescue his daughter at any cost. This initiates a fierce confrontation against his former adversaries, particularly the ruthless gangster Vikas Malik, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui in his Telugu debut. As SaiKo races against time, the pivotal question arises: can he triumph in rescuing his daughter from the impending tragedy?

Saindhav’s Box Office run

The movie is made on an approximate budget of 55 crores, including promotion costs. However, it could barely make moolah from its theatrical run, making it unsuccessful at the box office.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more OTT release updates!

Must Read: Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows (Jan 22-28): Sofia Vergara’s Griselda Is At #1 With Most Views!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News