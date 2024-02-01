Within the cinematic storytelling world, a thought-provoking and engaging genre is emerging with movies that explore human and robot relationships. These films explore the complex interactions that arise between human emotions, ethics, and existence and artificial intelligence. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha will be one such film that will explore the bond between a human and a robot. It’s not the first time we will see a story like this, and it won’t be the last time. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on February 9, 2023.

Movies about human-robot relationships offer a unique perspective of how these machines can not only make life easier but can also have a comforting effect. Technology has the power to help us connect with people from one corner of the world to the other. Imagine having a personalized robot/AI that makes life easier for you. But there’s also a downside to such marvellous inventions. We have mentioned a few movies below that focus on technological prowess, stories of friendship between humans and robots, and moral dilemmas that come with it.

Movies That Explore Human and Robot Relationships

Her

The story of Her, directed by Spike Jonze, takes place in the future, where lonely people get to befriend their personal AI. One such lonely writer, Theodore, builds a close and unusual bond with Samantha, an artificial intelligence. The more Theodore gets attached to Samantha, the more the bitter realisation hits him that he’s a human and Samantha is a machine. The film explores the intricacies of human emotions and the nature of companionship and has a tragic tone to it. The film stars Joaquin Phoenix, and Scarlett Johansson voices Samantha.

Robot

The Tamil Indian, directed by S. Shankar, follows Dr. Vaseegaran as he builds Chitti, a humanoid robot—a romantic relationship blossoms between Chitti and Sana, the doctor’s girlfriend. The film is a perfect recipe for what makes such a South Indian movie enjoyable – a standard action-packed plot, great music, situational humour, and whistle-worthy dialogues. The film captures the ethical implications and difficulties of human-robot partnerships. Robot stars Thalaiva Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the leading roles. There’s also a sequel to the film that’s also chaotically fun.

Ra One

When a video game villain, Ra One, comes to life, he causes unexpected mayhem and multiple deaths. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, it’s a story about Shekhar, a video game developer who invents a risky game where the villain is more powerful than the main hero. Little did he know his AI villain’s indestructible nature would result in a significant loss and trauma for his own family. Just like the villain, the hero G One also comes to life and develops a friendly bond with Shekhar’s son. There’s also a tease of romance between Shekhar’s wife and G One. progresses. While preaching morality about good and evil, the film also highlights the consequences of crossing the boundaries between the virtual and real worlds. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Rampal.

Ex Machina

In Alex Garland’s Ex Machina, a teenage programmer called Caleb receives an invitation to give an intelligent humanoid robot named Ava the Turing test. The film delves into the moral ramifications and emotional complexities of human-robot equations in great detail as Caleb continues his assessment. Starring Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac, and Alicia Vikander, the film also poses essential concerns regarding awareness, autonomy, and the repercussions of inventing things that mimic human traits.

