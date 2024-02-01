It’s a new month, and movie lovers are looking forward to the new movies releasing on Netflix in February 2024. The streaming giant is known for dropping interesting content every month in the format of series, movies, documentaries, stand-ups, or even short films. Regarding movies, they treat viewers with stories from all over the world.

Just like January, in February 2024 too, fun and intriguing movies and stand-up films are also making their way on Netflix. We have listed the same for you so you can keep a tab and not miss out on any of them.

What To Watch On Netflix (Films) In February 2024

Orion and the Dark – February 2

It’s a fantasy animated adventure film directed by Sean Charmatz and written by Charlie Kauffman. Jacob Tremblay has voiced Orion; Colin Hanks will feature as Adult Orion and Paul Walter Hauser has lent his voice to Dark.

Ashes – February 9

Ashes is a Turkish romantic film that shows how an intoxicating fantasy turns into a dangerous affair. The film stars Alperen Duymaz, Nur Surer, Seda Turkmen and Abdullah Burak Kaya.

Lover, Stalker, Killer – February 9

It’s a crime documentary film that will tell us the real story of how a mechanic meets a woman on a dating app. Their sweet love story turns into tragedy and toxicity.

Kill Me If You Dare – February 13

Kill Me If You Dare is a Polish comedy about a couple who would do anything to kill each other after they win a lottery.

Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All – February 13

It’s a stand-up comedy special where Taylor Tomlinson will talk about her dull dating life, bizarre dirty talks, and more.

A Soweto Love Story – February 14

It is a South African comedy about a mother who would go to any lengths to make sure her three single sons get married. The film stars Lunga Shabalala, Ray Neo Buso, Didintle Khunou and Skhumba Hlophe.

Players – February 14

Director Trish Sie’s romantic movie where a New York sportswriter comes up with an interesting format for players to hook up with her best friend.

The Heartbreak Agency – February 14

In this rom-com, a heartbroken journalist falls in love with his therapist. The German film stars Rosalie Thomas, Jerry Hoffmann, Ozgur Karadeniz, and Arash Marandi.

Einstein and the Bomb – February 19

In the Netflix documentary film, we will find out what happened after Albert Einstein fled Nazi Germany. The docufilm will feature his archival footage and everything that happened to him during that period.

Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out – February 20

Mike Epps’ stand-up special will be about poor personal hygiene, infidelity, and other controversial topics.

Mea Culpa – February 23

Kelly Rowland stars in a thriller movie where her criminal defense attorney character must choose between her family, her duty, and her deadly desires.

Through My Window: Looking at You – February 23

It’s a threequel to a teenage erotic Spanish film starring Julio Pena Fernandez and Clara Galle.

