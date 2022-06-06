The makers of the upcoming masala entertainer Nikamma released a new melodious and groovy song titled ‘Killer’ on Monday. The track, an upbeat and cheerful song, is touted to become the party anthem of the year.

Advertisement

It features Abhimanyu Dassani in white kurta-pyjama, Shirley Setia in her ravishing pink lehenga and Shilpa Shetty in a dazzling yellow saree.

Nikamma’s new song showcases the three actors grooving at a wedding function, wooing the audience with their moves.

Advertisement

Nikamma is the latest track is by Amaal Mallik, with the lyrics furnished by Kumaar. The song has been crooned by Amaal Mallik and Mika Singh, who is known for his electrifying voice.

Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films, and directed by Sabbir Khan, Nikamma is set to arrive in theatres on June 17.

Must Read: Salman Khan Says The Host Of IIFA Press-Con “Has Bored Us To Death – Har Baar Isko Le Aate,” Gets Slammed For Netizens For His Rude Behaviour

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram