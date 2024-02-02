The Crew movie starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon is one of the most anticipated movies of 2024. Watching the ladies of Bollywood headline a movie with exciting stories is always amazing. With Tabu, Kareena and Kriti, talents from the 90s, 2000s and late 2010s have come together to treat the audience with an impactful story.

The movie was announced in November 2022, and fans have eagerly awaited some updates since then. Initially, it was revealed that the release date was March 22, 2024. However, the film is now postponed. Today, the makers dropped a teaser announcing the new release date of The Crew. In this article, we have covered not only the new release date but also the information about the film’s remaining cast, crew, and plot.

The Crew Movie Plot?

In the film, Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti will play women who work in the cabin crew. A glimpse of the same is revealed in the teaser today. These hard-working women want to make the best of their careers. However, life takes a shocking turn when they get embroiled in unexpected and fatal situations, entangling them further in the web of lies.

The Crew Movie Cast and Crew

The film’s leading ladies are Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon. While their character names have not yet been revealed, we know that their characters work in the cabin crew department. The release date teaser shows them wearing red sarees. However, their faces aren’t shown yet. Along with the trio, The Crew also features Diljit Dosanjh, comedian-actor Kapil Sharma (in a special appearance), Saswata Chatterjee, Rohit Chetry, and Pooja Bhamrrah.

The Crew will mark the second movie release of 2024 for Kriti Sanon. She’s promoting her fantasy romantic comedy, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, alongside Shahid Kapoor. It is an Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah direction which is all set to release in theatres on February 9, 2024.

Rajesh Krishnan will helm the film, collaborating with writers Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri. Ektaa Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor have collaborated again as the producers of another women-led film. The duo had worked together earlier for movies like Veere Di Wedding and Thank You for Coming. In a social media post during the first announcement, Kapoor was all praises for Sonam Kapoor’s sister. Ektaa mentioned how, with Veere Di Wedding, she found a creator she loves to align with. In the post, the Hum Paanch creator cleared that The Crew is also not a chick flick.

The Crew Filming Locations

Tabu, Kareena and Kriti filmed The Crew in different parts of Goa and Abu Dhabi. In May 2023, a the cast shot for a few sequences in Mumbai. The filming started in mid-2023.

Is There The Crew Teaser or Trailer?

There is no trailer out for the movie yet. However, on February 2, the makers dropped the new release date announcement teaser.

Check out the teaser below:

What is The New The Crew Release Date?

The Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti starrer will now hit the big screens on March 29, 2024.

Are you excited to see some fantastic talents of the Hindi film industry together on the big screen? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

