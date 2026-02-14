The Laila Manju duo, Ektaa Kapoor & Imtiaz Ali, reunite once again for another love story. This time, the two powerful creative forces have joined forces for Heer Ranjha. The film is said to be the second chapter of the beloved Laila Majnu franchise, carrying forward its love legend and deep-rooted connection with audiences.

Balaji Motion Pictures released the title announcement video of Heer Ranja. The 50-second clip featured scenes from the timeless love Laila Manju, along with sketches of the upcoming film. Heer Ranjha will be directed by Sajid Ali, and it is set to go on floors soon. The lead cast of the film is still unknown, and major details of the project have been kept under wraps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balaji Motion Pictures (@balajimotionpictures)

A Valentine’s Day Surprise For Romance Lovers

Bollywood is set to embrace another timeless, iconic love story on the silver screen. The announcement was strategically made on Valentine’s Day, making it even more special for fans of timeless love stories. With its rich legacy and emotional storytelling, Heer Ranjha promises to deliver another immersive romantic experience on the big screen.

After the cult success of Laila Majnu, the forthcoming film marks the reunion of Imtiaz Ali and Ektaa Kapoor. Rooted in classic romance yet shaped for today’s time, Heer Ranjha reimagines love for a new generation, promising a poetic and emotionally immersive cinematic experience. The title reveal has already sparked strong excitement among fans of the Laila Majnu franchise.

Ektaa Kapoor & Imtiaz Ali On Their Collaboration

Speaking about the announcement, Ektaa Kapoor said, “Imtiaz and Sajid have the rare ability to capture love with honesty and depth. While Laila Majnu found its audience over time and became a cult classic! Heer Ranjha is a love story that aims to transcend time and emotions. We hope to touch audiences across the Indian diaspora and beyond with our storytelling.”

Presenter Imtiaz Ali shared, “Heer Ranjha has its own world and rhythm, it speaks the love language of this generation while staying rooted in something eternal. Collaborating with Ektaa again feels like a natural continuation of a shared emotional language.”

Presented by Imtiaz Ali, directed by Sajid Ali, and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Preety Ali (Pi – Films Pvt Ltd), Heer Ranjha builds on an iconic romantic franchise, making this Valentine’s Day announcement a special moment for fans of timeless love stories.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: O’Romeo: How Did Shahid Kapoor’s Hussain Ustara & Triptii Dimri’s Alleged Sapna Didi Die In Real Life – OG Story After The Film Ends!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News