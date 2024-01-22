In a shocking turn of events, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been hospitalized. The actor, who was earlier in the news for his appearance on Koffee With Karan 8 with his mother, Sharmila Tagore, is making headlines for some shocking reasons. According to the latest media report, the Sacred Games actor was rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai after suffering from knee and shoulder fractures. Not many details about the same have been revealed.

The actor was last seen in Om Raut’s Adipurush, co-starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and others in the pivotal roles. Despite being the most-anticipated film of 2023, it was the biggest disaster of the year. Adipurush received massive criticism for its caricature portrayal of its characters, especially Raavan, played by Saif. Scroll down!

According to the latest media reports, Saif Ali Khan sustained injuries after he suffered fractures in both his knees and shoulders. However, details about the incident leading to the injuries are not yet available. On the other hand, his doting better half and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is standing by his husband’s side throughout this tough time. The report further states that the Pataudi couple arrived at the hospital at around 8 AM.

Now, in the latest development, Saif Ali Khan has confirmed undergoing triceps surgery. Speaking about the same, News18 quotes the actor saying, “This injury and the surgery that followed are part of the wear and tear of what we do. I am very happy to be in such amazing surgical hands, and I thank all well-wishers for their love and concern.”

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan is now gearing up for the release of Devara, which revolves around coastal lands and is helmed by Koratala Siva. The film is expected to feature some high-octane action sequences. Another media report states that the film is made with a budget of a whopping Rs 140 crore on its VFX. It is also being said that the makers are also spending 33 percent of the movie’s original budget on special effects.

Devara, which marks the debut of Saif Ali Khan in Telugu movies, also stars Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Team Koimoi wishes Saif Ali Khan a speedy recovery.

