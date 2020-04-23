EXCLUSIVE! Mirzapur 2 To Witness THIS Extraction & Gully Boy Actors In Addition

With a project like Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi’s Mirzapur, India has formed its own authentic space on the digital platform, Amazon Prime Video. The buzz around the show remains massive, and fans can’t wait for the promos of the upcoming season. Well, Koimoi has some exclusive information on the upcoming season that will intrigue you further!

Recently, we saw even Netflix India suggesting the makers to finally unveil the release date and started a thread on Instagram which witnessed fans storming the comment section, requesting the officials to finally make an announcement. While that may still take time, a little birdie tells us the Mirzapur 2 is going to witness not one but 2 additions to its cast.

As per our sources, Priyanshu Painyuli, who will be next seen in Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction along with Gully Boy’s Vijay Varma AKA Moeen are a part of the upcoming season. We contacted the former actor and asked him about the same, who seemed a bit hesitant and dodged the question in the smartest way.

“Are we? No. I don’t know. I don’t know about Vijay. May be not. Mirzapur, I am not sure. I’m looking forward for another release though. Extraction is one release I’m really looking forward. In it, I’m showing other shades as an actor. After Bhavesh Joshi, I’m playing such a good role. In the film also people will see me in different shade. In the other release also people will see me in different shade. Let’s see when it comes. It’s a surprise package,” said Priyanshu Painyuli.

On the other hand, we hear that Vijay Varma will be seen in a meaty role in Mirzapur 2.

“Vijay has a double role in Mirzapur 2. You may be impressed by his good, but the other one remains spectacular. Post Gully Boy, the makers were highly impressed and decided to cast him as they feel he could be the perfect fit. And they’re more than happy with the decision,” reveals sources close to the development.

We’re super excited but Mirzapur fans, are y’all ready for the double dhamaka? Share your excitement in the comment section below.

