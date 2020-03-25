Hrithik Roshan shared a heartfelt post today to express gratitude towards his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move into his house. It is all happening for their kids so that they don’t have be away from either of their parents for an indefinite time, in these tough times of the country being on a lockdown, because of COVID-19.

The lockdown has been enforced until mid April, as of now to stop the spread of the deadly Coronavirus. While the world is together fighting against this situation, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne set a very inspiring example for parents who share custody of their kids.

Hrithik and Sussanne, both have been co-parenting their kids as doting parents and this warm message from Hrithik thanking his ex-wife is all you need to read today!

Hrithik took to his social media and expressed in a post, “It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps . .”

“While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children. This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us,” he further continued.

Hrithik Roshan also thanked his ex-wife as, “Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. Our children will tell the story we create for them. I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart.”

Truly, this post marks an inspiration to many out there who must be winning their own battles, everyday but Hrithik Roshan’s words cast the magic on our hearts with this grateful post for his ex-wife which reflects the great level of understanding and respect they have between them.