Poonam Pandey’s 5 Infamous Acts: From Filing FIR Against Raj Kundra To Gifting ‘D Cup’ To Pakistan Over Abhinandan Varthaman’s Mockery

Home quarantine and missing all the tea from Bollywood? So we thought why not get back to some of the old good gossips? Recently, it was Rakhi Sawant and now, we bring to you Poonam Pandey and her massive shows!

While she has her own app and has been treating her fans with some bold videos every now and then, in the past, Poonam Pandey has indulged in some massive controversial scenarios. Check out the 5 major rows when the bold actress turned heads, not really in an appealing way.

FIR Against Raj Kundra

Recently, Poonam came forward and accused Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra’s company of running her app even after the contract was called off and leaking her number. “To my horror, they also leaked my personal mobile number along with messages like ‘Call me now as I am free to talk’ and ‘Call me now. Let us talk and I will strip for you’ on the app,” she said in an interview.

Bicth Talks Ft. Chitrangada Singh

Desi Boyz actress Chitrangada Singh took a dig at Poonam Pandey over her stripping for a sport and said she could never compete with such woman. “How do you compete with Poonam Pandey, when she is ready to strip for kabbadi matches? Though I have never met Poonam and no prsnl agenda, but guess she does her bathroom rituals everyday and in sometimes that involves striping,” the actress tweeted.

To this, the bold actress too didn’t shy away and gave it back as, “Its so funny how the people who know the least about you, have the most to say. Jealousy: That’s what makes a bitch talk.”

Strip For India’s Win!

The diva had gone onto claim that she would pose nude, or rather strip if Indian cricket team wins the match against Pakistan, back in 2011. While our country did win, she did not do any such act. Later in an interview, Poonam confessed it was all to garner attention and was nothing, but a mere publicity stunt.

Morphed Sachin Tendulkar As God

Well, clearly, she’s obsessed with Cricket and slamming Pakistan every now and then. This turned out to be another controversial row when out of nowhere, a picture of her standing nude alongside a morphed picture of Sachin Tendulkar as a god, gone viral. The highlight turned out to be a Pak player bowing down in the frame.

She later addressed it in her tweet and expressed disappointment as, “TweetHrts & all my Fans round d World i do appreciate ur Love towards me but such edited pix really hurt me as for me Cricket is a RELIGION.” [sic]”

‘D Cup’ To Pakistan

During the Surgical strike 2.0, our air wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman was stuck in Pakistan but emerged victorious in his battle. Pakistan media went onto create a mockery of the inspiring personality through an ad commercial. In return, Poonam Pandey went onto take out her inner on camera and said she’s want to gift her ‘Double D cup’ to the rivals.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!