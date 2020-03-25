5 Indian Originals To Binge On Hotstar If You Have Completed The Netflix & Prime Video Lists

While Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are at the forefront of the digital revolution, streaming platform Hotstar happens to be a favourite amongst many. With the TV shows streaming on the platform including the global favourite Game Of Thrones, Westworld, This Is Us and more, it also has some Indian original shows that have clicked with the masses in the recent past. The latest offering being Special Ops, let’s have a look at 5 Indian Originals on Hotstar that you should binge if you have finished the Netflix & Prime Video lists.

Special Ops

Starring Kay Kay Menon and helmed by Neeraj Pandey, Special Ops is an espionage thriller like no other. The show is based on part real, part fictional events and takes the audience on a suspense ride to hunt a man that the protagonist is chasing since the past 19 years. The show that released recently, has been loved by the audience and you should right away begin binging on it.

Criminal Justice

Another suspense drama but a courtroom one, Criminal Justice had the best performances by Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey and the star cast on display. A one night stand that ends up into the death of the girl lands Vikrant into trouble. What begins is the hunt for the killer and everything points at him but he isn’t the culprit. Then who is? Watch to find out and rejoice the acting performances.

Hostages

Hotstar has a special place for thrillers and successful ones. Hostages starring Tisca Chopra, Ronit Roy, Aashim Gulati and created by Sudhir Mishra, tells the story of a surgeon who has a surgery scheduled to be performed on the chief minister. Later we see her family being kidnapped and in ransom, she is told to murder the minister. What happens next is a ride and you need to witness it.

The Office

This one is going to have some debate. Adapted from the famous American sitcom The Office, Hotstar’s version follows the same pattern. Exploring the 9 to 5 routine that a office goes through, the show tells you stories of the cubicle in a humorous way. Also it has internet sensation Mallika Dua, so good comedy is promised. Don’t compare it, watch it for what it is and you will have fun.

Out Of Love

Just like Criminal Justice, Out Of Love also relies on its amazing performance by Rasika Duggal and Purab Kohli. What happens when a wife who loves her husband suddenly finds out, he is cheating on her? What if he has mortgaged their house for her? And what if his mistress is way younger? Out Of Love created by Tigmanshu Dhulia is a show for the ones who get invested in niche drama. Give it a try, maybe you will come out liking it.

