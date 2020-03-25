Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984 Postponed, Courtesy COVID-19; New Release Date Is OUT!

Owing to the current turmoil across the world due to Coronavirus, Govt of different states have imposed lockdown for weeks. Previously we’ve seen films like New Mutants, Black Widow, Sooryavanshi, ’83 amongst others face the wrath as they were postponed, the latest to join the list is Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984.

The film which was Gal’s second solo outing in the superhero universe, was initially slated for a release on June 5. It was just yesterday when it was being reported that the makers are discussing on whether to push the release owing to the lockdown across the world. Now, Gal Gadot herself has made the news official through her Twitter handle.

The actress with a motion poster of Wonder Woman, tweeted, “In these dark and scary times, I am looking forward to a brighter future ahead. Where we can share the power of cinema together again. Excited to redate our WW84 film to August 14, 2020. I hope everyone is safe. Sending my love to you all.”

Check out her tweet below:

In these dark and scary times, I am looking forward to a brighter future ahead. Where we can share the power of cinema together again. Excited to redate our WW84 film to August 14, 2020. I hope everyone is safe. Sending my love to you all. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nzPUM7uQ1n — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) March 24, 2020

Meanwhile, recently a fan edit witnessing a clash between Wonder Woman and Avengers supervillain, Thanos was storming the internet. The 1 min 57 second video witnessed the female DC superhero help the Avengers clan including Captain America, Thor, amongst others to destroy the mighty Thanos.

With WW1984, Gal Gadot is reprising her role as Diana Prince, aka Wonder Woman, in the sequel of the megahit 2017 DC film. The trailer, which was released on Sunday, garnered over five million views in less than 24 hours on the official YouTube site of Warner Bros.

Big hair, iconic musicians, action with several intense as well as witty moments dominated the trailer of the sequel.

