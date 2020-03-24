RRR: Logo & Motion Poster Of This SS Rajamouli’s Magnum Opus To Be UNVEILED Tomorrow

The Baahubali director SS Rajamouli has finally shared some big news with cinema lovers during this state of crisis. He and his RRR team want to do their bit in lifting up everyone’s spirits. The team will be launching the long-overdue title logo with motion poster of RRR movie, tomorrow. The ace director did not promise any specific time now since everyone on the RRR team is working from home.

He requested the fans and audience on behalf of his whole team to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes. The country is locked down for a reason there should be no reason for a social gathering.

Stay Home… Stay Safe…

Stay Online… Get Thrilled… NO PRINTS and FLEXIS…

A HUMBLE REQUEST! #RRRMotionPosterTomorrow pic.twitter.com/S1mQKhvrR6 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 24, 2020

The director is currently busy with his forthcoming historical RRR, which stars Ram Charan and NTR Jr in important roles. Set in the pre-independence period, the film is produced by DVV Entertainment. The team has currently halted its shoot due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Set to release on January 8, 2021, RRR will be featuring Alia Bhatt as the leading lady of the film.

