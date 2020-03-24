Sidharth Shukla Goes Live To Promote ‘Bhula Dunga’; Fan Questions If He’s High On Weed!

Bhula Dunga starring Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla released today and it’s fetching an amazing response from fans. Fans have been trending #SidNaaz on Twitter since yesterday and we were really excited to see their sizzling chemistry in Darshan Raval’s Bhula Dunga.

Sidharth won Bigg Boss 13 and Shehnaaz was his fellow housemate in the house. The two had fallen for each other in the house itself. Post BB 13, Shehnaaz was doing a show with Colors TV titled ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’ and looking for a suitable groom for herself. Although, she walked out of the finale episode saying that her heart belongs to Sidharth and that she can’t love anyone except for him.

Ahead of the song launch, Sid went live on his Instagram account and his fans asked from weird questions to almost everything from him. A user even asked him, “Gaanja ya Weed?” For obvious reasons, Sid didn’t answer these questions but fans kept asking all sorts of questions from him.

Jab maine "WEED" bola uss time @sidharth_shukla ke aankho me wo nasha dikh raha ta aur usii time Live bhi off kardya 🤣🤣#BhulaDunga #BhaluDunga 🐻 pic.twitter.com/rmsv1E5Nmv — 𝕻𝖊𝖜𝖉𝖊𝖓𝖉𝖗𝖆 𝕻𝖎𝖊 (@Psychh_Fam) March 24, 2020

For the unversed, the drug saga started in Bigg Boss 13 when Rashami Desai had accused Sid for drug addiction and called him ‘naseeda’ to which Sid got really pissed off and called Rashami, ‘aisi ladki comment’.

Well, all’s well that ends well.

