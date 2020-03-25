RRR Logo & Motion Poster OUT! SS Rajamouli Promises A Grand Offering & There’s Massive Surprise For Fans

After creating a massive hype across the nation with the announcement of the release date of RRR, the makers have now released the title logo and the motion poster of the film! Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film stars NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson.

Finally unveiling the most awaited poster on social media the team shares, “When the powers of opposing forces like fire and water come together, intense energy is what you’ll have! Here’s the #RRRMotionPoster”

The motion poster is one of its kind and has water and fire fighting against each other while revealing the name of the movie, ‘RRR’. It ends with a logo of the Ashoka Chakra of the Indian flag.

Check out the motion poster below:

Revealing the title logo director S.S Rajamouli shares, “Water douses fire! Fire evaporates water! And the two forces come together with immense energy… to present the title logo of #RRR!!!”

The movie is inspired by the lives of freedom fighters and also marks the first movie by S.S Rajamouli to be inspired by true events.

The motion poster has definitely come as a big treat to all the fans and audience who had been waiting, across the world!

Directed by Baahubali director S.S Rajamouli, RRR is produced by D.V.V Danayya on DVV Entertainment banner and will release in 10 languages.

The magnum opus, RRR witnesses a union of best of Bollywood and South with a stellar ensemble cast of Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt. The movie also international stars Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris.

