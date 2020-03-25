Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill’s Bhula Dunga Creates RECORD, Beats Honey Singh Too!

There has been immense anticipation amongst fans across the nation to see their favourite, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, back on screen with Bhula Dunga. For the starters, the duo hasn’t disappointed their fans.

A few hours ago singer Darshan Raval dropped his new romantic single, starring Sidharth and Shehnaaz, which broke all records on YouTube in a flash. The song went viral in no time, making it the fastest music video to reach 1 Million views in four hours.

The video sees Sidharth Shukla perfectly encapsulating the essence of modern-day romance, reminiscing over old times spent with his lover. The video takes a surprising turn when his lover walks back to him, but he walks away, putting the song title Bhula Dunga into perspective.

With COVID-19 taking over our news, searches and our lives, #SidsBhulaDungaLaunch, #SidNaaz amongst other viral hastags are trending on social media. The song has also broken the record of Honey Singh and became the fastest liked song in YouTube India.

Sung and composed by Darshan Raval with lyrics by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Sharma, Bhula Dunga also sees Shehnaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s first union post their stint in Bigg Boss 13.

