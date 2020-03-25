NationalLockdown: From Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor To Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Celebs React To PM Modi’s Decision

There seems to be no pause in the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic. Looking at the same, Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, has announced a nation wide lockdown for 21 days. While this came in as a big announcement to curb the pandemic, majority in Bollywood have welcomed the decision and are urging their followers to do the same.

Last night, in a address to the nation, PM Modi made the big announcement that was crucial for the country and its well being. Abiding to the announcement all the citizens will have to stay indoors strictly for the next 21 days. If anyone found outside without a strong reason will have to face legal charges. The step is to keep the population safe from the Coronavirus pandemic.

Welcoming the decision and requesting his fans to follow the guidelines, megastar Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “हाथ हैं जोड़ते विनम्रता से आज हम , सुनें आदेश प्रधान का , सदा तुम और हम ;ये बंदिश जो लगी है , जीवदायी बनेगी ,21 दिनों का संकल्प निश्चित Corona दफ़नाएगी ” !!!~ अमिताभ बच्चन.”

Lending his full support to the cause and ensuring PM Modi that people will follow, Rishi Kapoor wrote, “One for all, all for one. Let us do what we have to do. We have no option. We will all keep one another busy and entertained for the coming time. No worries. No panic. Sala isko bhi dekh lenge. PM ji don’t worry we are with you! Jai Hind.”

Taapsee Pannu also appreciated the move and spreading positivity, she wrote, “21 days ! Not a lot for us in return of our lives. Let’s do this everyone ! And hopefully by the end of THIS lockdown we surely will have a reason n time to celebrate. Until then let’s get through one day at a time.”

Others who reacted to the lockdown and also shared awareness about the coronavirus pandemic were Anil Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh and many others. Below is a compilation of all the reactions.

T 3480 –

"हाथ हैं जोड़ते विनम्रता से आज हम ,

सुनें आदेश प्रधान का , सदा तुम और हम ;

ये बंदिश जो लगी है , जीवदायी बनेगी ,

21 दिनों का संकल्प निश्चित Corona दफ़नाएगी " !!! ~ अमिताभ बच्चन pic.twitter.com/Hq35etxSz0 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 24, 2020

21 days !

Not a lot for us in return of our lives.

Let’s do this everyone ! 💪🏼

And hopefully by the end of THIS lockdown we surely will have a reason n time to celebrate. Until then let’s get through one day at a time. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 24, 2020

Be at home. Stay safe. Stay mentally emotionally and physically strong. Spread love. Have faith. Pray often. Speak to all those who matter daily. Meditate. Read. Cook. See the sky turn bluer every day. 21 days. Will pass. Keep it real and make it count you all. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) March 24, 2020

One for all, all for one. Let us do what we have to do. We have no option. We will all keep one another busy and entertained for the coming time. No worries. No panic. Sala isko bhi dekh lenge. PM ji don’t worry we are with you! Jai Hind. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 24, 2020

#NationalLockdown… galti se bhi bahar mat dikhna (only limited to people i can spot from my window 😝) #StayHomeStaySafe #ChupChaapGharPeBaitho pic.twitter.com/GDmqBYjTOt — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) March 24, 2020

Please stay at home it’s the only way. This lockdown is for all of us and our safety. #IndiaFightsCorona #StayHomeStaySafe @narendramodi @PMOIndia https://t.co/7H3VcC0Zee — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 24, 2020

A much needed and powerful decision by the honourable PM @narendramodi. One hundred percent in solidarity with the upcoming 21 day national lockdown. Stay in to stay safe. Let’s do this. #COiROadparNAnikle #IndiaFightsCorona #JantaCurfew #21Days — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) March 24, 2020

Jai Hind!!! 🙏🏽🙏🏽 together as a nation we can overcome this pandemic. https://t.co/QlvdqJnR5m — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 24, 2020

It takes 21 days to make a new habbit. To reset. I've always used the #21daychallenge to regain momentum- be it fitness, productivity, meditation or anything else I feel needs a concentrated push.

USE THIS WELL. #21daylockdown — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) March 25, 2020

This has been said a lot, but it cannot be said enough: STAY HOME. The #21daylockdown starting today, is our ONLY hope to prevent the spread of this virus. Be responsible, be considerate, do your duty…STAY HOME. — Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) March 25, 2020

It is extremely important for ALL of us to follow the 21 day lockdown laid down by our PM Shri @narendramodi ji. Please stay at home to help contain the spread of the virus and follow the safety protocols 🙏🏻 — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) March 24, 2020

As our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri @NarendraModi ji just announced, the whole country is going into a lockdown starting midnight today for the next 21 days. My request will remain the same, PLEASE STAY AT HOME. 🙏🏼 #SocialDistancing is the only cure for Covid 19. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 24, 2020

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!