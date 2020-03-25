NationalLockdown: From Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor To Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Celebs React To PM Modi’s Decision

There seems to be no pause in the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic. Looking at the same, Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, has announced a nation wide lockdown for 21 days. While this came in as a big announcement to curb the pandemic, majority in Bollywood have welcomed the decision and are urging their followers to do the same.

Last night, in a address to the nation, PM Modi made the big announcement that was crucial for the country and its well being. Abiding to the announcement all the citizens will have to stay indoors strictly for the next 21 days. If anyone found outside without a strong reason will have to face legal charges. The step is to keep the population safe from the Coronavirus pandemic.

Welcoming the decision and requesting his fans to follow the guidelines, megastar Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “हाथ हैं जोड़ते विनम्रता से आज हम , सुनें आदेश प्रधान का , सदा तुम और हम ;ये बंदिश जो लगी है , जीवदायी बनेगी ,21 दिनों का संकल्प निश्चित Corona दफ़नाएगी ” !!!~ अमिताभ बच्चन.”

Lending his full support to the cause and ensuring PM Modi that people will follow, Rishi Kapoor wrote, “One for all, all for one. Let us do what we have to do. We have no option. We will all keep one another busy and entertained for the coming time. No worries. No panic. Sala isko bhi dekh lenge. PM ji don’t worry we are with you! Jai Hind.”

Taapsee Pannu also appreciated the move and spreading positivity, she wrote, “21 days ! Not a lot for us in return of our lives. Let’s do this everyone ! And hopefully by the end of THIS lockdown we surely will have a reason n time to celebrate. Until then let’s get through one day at a time.”

Others who reacted to the lockdown and also shared awareness about the coronavirus pandemic were Anil Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh and many others. Below is a compilation of all the reactions.

