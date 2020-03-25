Bella Hadid Goes Topless To Spread Effective Awareness Of COVID-19; See Pic!

Victoria’s Secret model Bella Hadid has been treating us with some tremendous work ever since her entry into the industry. Sister of Gigi Hadid, the supermodel made a lot of noise over her on and off relationship with The Weekend and bad blood with Selena Gomez. However, currently, it is her topless avatar spreading COVID-19 awareness that is breaking the internet.

Previously we’ve seen some big names from Hollywood like Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and wife Sabrina Dhowre, Game Of Thrones fame Kristofer Hivju amongst others who have turned out to be victims of Coronavirus. Now, Bella Hadid is playing her part and warning people to stay safe and indoors in a lengthy Instagram post.

The Insta post witnesses a picture of Bella sitting on the floor, in front of a mirror. The beauty goes topless and hides her chest area with a burrito in her hand, that she’s been enjoying under her self-quarantine phase. She’s also given tips on things to do if you’re sitting idle, and we’re totally taking notes.

Bella Hadid’s caption reads, “Me and my burrito telling you to stay inside! not only for the sake of just yourself but also for literally the entire world and all of the people that you love .. Its crazy because all we have to do is work together to slow down this virus and people are still having trouble understanding that.. don’t be selfish! meditate ! hang out with your dog/cat/fish! they are probably super excited to have your attention for 24 hours out of the day..!! learn how to knit ! tie die some socks ! write a poem to your mom ! I guess tiktok if that’s what you’re into ! find out your rising sign ! then learn about it ! and become ! a better person! anyways … last thing …not new news but… wash those damn hands people! to the people who are still working and the ones who can’t … I love you and i am thinking about you !”

Meanwhile, recently we also saw Avengers actor Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and others sharing their fitness regime and what they’re doing at home to influence the same on their fans and followers.

