Elli AvrRam Shares Her Mantra For Positivity & We All Need To Follow It!

Elli AvRam makes head turn with her style and looks. The actress keeps treating her fans by posting amazing pictures of herself on her social media. But what is it that keeps her going in all this chaos and mess? What keeps her positive and sane? Well, the actress reveals her mantra in her latest post.

Elli posted a string of pictures on Instagram. In the images, she is seen posing with a colour palette, paintbrush and a canvas.

Alongside the image, Elli AvrRam wrote: “EAT ‘PAINT’ LOVE – Elli’s way!” she wrote.

Back from a vacation in the Maldives, Elli AvrRam recently posted a string of photographs from her holiday on Instagram. In the images, she was seen standing on a giant size chess board dressed in a white top and black mini skirt.

On the work front, Elli recently announced she will be seen acting in a Swedish short film titled “With You”.

Earlier this year, Elli AvrRam was seen in Mohit Suri’s “Malang”. Apart from Bollywood, she was also seen in the Tamil film “Paris Paris” and the Kannada release “Butterfly” in the recent months.

Well, we absolutely adore the cute actress and love how she is spreading positivity with her posts on Instagram. What do you think about her latest post? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

