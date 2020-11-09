Aly Goni’s entry in the Bigg Boss 14 house brought in a lot of twist for the show. He entered on November 4, and since then has been locked up in a quarantine room, separated by the other contestants with a glass partition. The environment in the BB house forces one to lose their calm, and the same happened with Aly.

Apparently, the actor will be losing his calm and damaging a Bigg Boss property. Continue reading further to know more about this incident.

Aly Goni has been playing a good game so far, but this one step may result in damage to his image in the Bigg Boss 14 house. He will be seen losing his calm and banging furiously on the glass partition, separating him from other contestants. Jasmin Bhasin, Kavita Kaushik and other housemates are all shocked by his behaviour.

The new promo for Bigg Boss 14 shows that the contestants will be grilled by special jury members, including Farah Khan on ‘BB ki adalat’. Bigg Boss also warns contestants that from now on, their journey will get a little more difficult, because ‘abhi nahi toh kabhi nahi’. Meanwhile, Aly Goni is frustrated, and he attempts to break Bigg Boss property and bangs furiously on the glass door. While the reason for his outburst isn’t shown, he can be heard saying angrily that he will not wear a mic, and will break everything that’s in there one by one.

“Na mic pehnunga na khana khaunga. I swear main tod dunga ek-ek cheez yahaan pe abhi,” he said. While discussing with someone, he also added, “Jo ukhaadna hai ukhaadne de.” Take a look at the promo:

The reason for Aly Goni’s outburst is unknown, and we will have to wait for the episode to know what exactly triggered this entire situation. But one thing that we really appreciate is Jasmin Bhasin’s calmness. She stood there and tried to calm her rumoured Boyfriend.

How excited are you to watch this episode? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

