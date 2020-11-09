Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 on Sony TV. It is one of the longest and most loved reality quiz show on television. Every episode on KBC 12 is full of fun, surprises and interesting stories the contestants share with Big B.

Advertisement

In the recent episode, a fan gave a huge surprise to the megastar. He drew a big rangoli of Big B that looks like a wondrous painting. As the actor completed 51 years in the film industry, the fan thought of showering his affection towards him with the grand gesture.

Advertisement

The Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 host shared the photo on his Instagram page. In the pic, Big B is joining his hands and thanking the fan as he admires his artistic work. Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “… No …. that be not a painting .. that be ‘rangoli’ made by the yonder gentleman to commemorate my 51 years in the Industry ..”

“please read the date at the bottom of the ‘rangoli’ it’s 7 Nov 1969, and the name Saat Hindustani .. the date of my first film release !!

Presented to me on the 7th of Nov 2020 !,” added Amitabh Bachchan.

Check out the pic shared by Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 host:

Well, it’s moments like these that make KBC 12 an endearing show. Isn’t the rangoli beautiful?

Meanwhile, on the movie front, Big B was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The film had released on Amazon Prime. He will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Mouni Roy. It’s a fantasy adventure drama in which Big B has an interesting role to play.

What do you have to say about this grand gesture for Senior Bachchan? Let us know your favourite movie starring him in the comments section below.

Keep reading Koimoi for more such interesting stories.

Must Read: Ramayan’s Dipika Chikhlia AKA Sita Says Arvind Trivedi Is The ‘Best Ravan To Date’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube