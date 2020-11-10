Diwali is the season of blessings, happiness and togetherness. People take time from their busy schedule and visit their families to celebrate the festival together. Recently, ace comedian Kapil Sharma also visited his home town Amritsar. Well, Amritsar’s visit is incomplete without visiting the Golden Temple. The Kapil Sharma Show host visited the temple and posted a picture on his Instagram to spread positivity.

Reportedly, Kapil Sharma is on a small break from work. It is still unknown if his wife Ginni Chatrath and baby Anayra also accompanied him. Recently, the comedian has revealed on the show that his daughter has started to recognize his face. He jokingly added that she feels glad to see that her father goes to work. The comedian also opened up on Anayra learning new words and mostly she responds to Bengali words, which is her nanny’s dialect.

In the picture, Kapil is seen facing the magnificent temple. In the caption, he wrote in Punjabi ਤੁਮੑ “ਕਰਹੁ ਦਇਆ ਮੇਰੇ ਸਾਈਂ ,ਐਸੀ ਮਤਿ ਦੀਜੈ ਮੇਰੇ ਠਾਕੁਰ ,ਸਦਾ ਸਦਾ ਤੁਧੁ ਧਿਆਈ 🙏 #blessings” which translates to, “You have mercy, my lord, give me such wisdom, my lord.”

Talking about The Kapil Sharma Show, Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Baruccha recently graced the show to promote their the upcoming comedy film, Chhalaang. In the film, Rajkumar is playing the character of a P.T. teacher, and Nushrratt is playing the role of a computer teacher.

Rajkumar revealed on The Kapil Sharma Show that he had made a girlfriend at school itself, and also told that he had even got beaten up by his teachers at school as a part of punishments. It was an entertaining episode and we hope you haven’t missed it?

What are your views on Kapil Sharma visiting Golden Temple, Amritsar? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite shows and celebrities.

