Over the years, Karisma Kapoor has proved her versatile and entertained us with several roles. With stellar performances in films like Jigar, Anari, Suhaag, Coolie No. 1, Gopi Kishan, Jeet, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, and more, her filmography is commendable. But like many of her contenders, Karisma too said no to projects – a couple of which turned out to be blockbuster hits.

While she may be the recipient of a National Film Award (Best Supporting Actress in Dil Toh Pagal Hai), we bet she would have added a couple more trophies to her collection if she hasn’t said no to a couple of films that have been mentioned below.

From saying no to starring opposite Aamir Khan in Ishq to Shah Rukh Khan in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Anil Kapoor in Judaai, take a look at the many Bollywood films Karisma Kapoor rejected over the years.

Barsaat (1995)

This film not only saw the lead actress change but its director as well as its title. When Shekhar Kapur was onboard as the director of the film, Karisma Kapoor was cast as the female lead. But a while later, she said no to the project for reasons still under wraps.

The film was then helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi and served as the launch vehicle for actress Twinkle Khanna. This actress went on to win the Filmfare Awards for Best Debut (Female) that year.

Ishq (1997)

This 1997 rom-com drama has a special place in our hearts for the many scenes that left us catching our sides with laughter. But did you know Karisma Kapoor was supposed to be one of the leading females? As per Moviereviewpreview.com, Karisma was the first choice to play Madhu Saxena in the Indra Kumar directorial.

The role was later passed on to Juhi Chawla, who wowed us all with her performance and the chemistry she shared with Aamir Khan.

Judaai (1997)

Karishma Kapoor has a knack for saying no to blockbuster films, and this was seen again when she rejected to star alongside Anil Kapoor and Sridevi in this Raj Kanwar directorial. Even now, over 2 decades later, the reason for her saying no to the role is still unknown.

Urmila Matondkar finally essayed the role in the film and was even nominated at the Filmfare, Screen and Zee Cine Awards for best-supporting actress.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

It’s a well-known fact that Karan Johar originally wanted to cast his best friend Twinkle Khanna as Tine in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, but she rejected it. After her, the role was offered to several actresses, including Urmila Matondkar, Tabu, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor – but they all declined it.

While the exact reason for Karisma saying no to the role is something we would like to know, Rani Mukerjee approached KJo for the role. She aced the part and made it one of her most memorable characters to date.

Yeh Raaste Hain Pyar Ke (2001)

As per previous reports, Preity Zinta was not the first choice to play the Ajay Devgn-Madhuri Dixit starrer. They state that director Deepak Shivdasani wanted to repeat Madhuri and Karisma’s pairing from Dil To Pagal Hai, but the latter declined it.

In a 2001 report by Times Of India, Deepak Shivdasani’s spoke about Karisma Kapoor rejecting the role. He said, “I approached Karisma, but after an initial yes, she later said that she wanted to get married and opted out. Finally it was Preity Zinta who stepped in.”

Other reports also state that the actress said no to the role as she thought the part wasn’t strong enough.

Aśoka (2001)

As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan wanted to cast Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Kuarwaki, but the makers approached Karisma Kapoor for the same as they wanted a fresh pairing. While the role was then offered to her, the actress said no to the film for reasons still unknown to many.

The role then went on to star Kareena Kapoor Khan opposite SRK, but it failed to leave a lasting impression on the audience.

