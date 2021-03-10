Akshay Kumar is one of the topmost and highest-paid actors of Bollywood right now. There is hardly any film of his that does not cross the 100 crore mark or prove to be a massive hit. But did you know that there was a time when Khiladi Kumar’s wife Twinkle Khanna did not like his film choices? In fact, she had kept a condition in front of him only so that he could do more sensible films.

Akshay has given credit for his career to Twinkle on several occasions. The actor had numerous times mentioned in interviews how he goes over scripts with her before signing any film and how their marriage changed his life in many ways. In fact, the decision of their second child too depended on the kind of films he did. Wondering how? Then keep reading further for more details.

In an episode with Koffee With Karan, Akshay Kumar had revealed that when he met Twinkle Khanna, he had given 14 back to back flops. When Karan Johar asked Akki if his sensibilities as an actor had changed after marrying her, Twinkle Khanna shared a secret and revealed, “I told him that I won’t have a second child if he doesn’t start doing sensible movies.”

Ironically in the same episode, the couple had also spoken about how Akshay Kumar got Twinkle Khanna to say yes to marrying him. The Mrs Funnybones author had told him if her film Mela (which she was very confident would be a big success) tanks, she would. The film was a big failure, and on the Monday after the film’s release, Twinkle did make the call to Akshay, agreeing to marry him.

Twinkle Khanna also recalled Akshay Kumar’s meeting with her mom Dimple Kapadia when he had come to their house to ask for her hand in marriage, and her mom had expressed concerns saying that Akki might be gay. To top it all, she didn’t agree for them to get married and told them you live together for one year.

Well, the couple did live together for a year and eventually got married. It seems Twinkle did approve of Akshay’s movie choices as they are proud parents of two kids, Aarav and Nitara.

