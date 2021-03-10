It was exactly one year back when Dinesh Vijan and Jio Studios Angrezi Medium had released. The date was 13th March and it was also the last weekend for a film release as lockdown came into action from Monday onwards with theatres getting shut. The Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer had taken a start of 4.03 crores on its Friday release. And here’s Roohi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Call it coincidental or intentional but it is the same production team which is now aiming to revive theatres a year later with their Roohi hitting the screens this Thursday, 11th March. Though a few Hindi films have released since Diwali with Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari finding some traction with the lifetime crossing 4 crores mark, none has seen any sort of promotional or marketing drive that would indicate that the makers were aiming at making good money at the box office. However, this is something where one would give good credit to the team of Roohi which has ensured that chartbuster sings (Nadiyon Paar, Panghat) getting very good visibility and the horror comedy genre being made aware to the audience to the fullest. While Rajkummar Rao (Stree) and Varun Sharma (Fukrey series, Chichhore) have shown their prowess in comic timing, the real surprise could well be Janhvi Kapoor who is being seen in an out out quintessential Bollywood entertainer for the first time ever.

Though certain states are still following 50% occupancy and then there is also issue around partial lockdown or night curfew at certain centres, by and large theatres are open. All of this means that there is potential for Roohi to go ahead and find enhanced footfalls over the weekend if the word of mouth turns out to be good. For now though, the best start since last one year could be a reasonable bet as well, which means as far as the opening day can cross the 3 crores mark, it would be game on.

Must Read: Master: Here’s Where Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Stands At The Box Office After 50 Days!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube