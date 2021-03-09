After a long wait, the trailer of Parineeti Chopra starrer Saina finally released yesterday. The film which is a biopic of Indian badminton champion, Saina Nehwal has been in making for a long time but got postponed due to the pandemic.

Now the film is finally releasing on March 26 and its trailer has hit YouTube. Talking about the same, Parineeti Chopra said, “It’s a huge responsibility to essay someone like Saina Nehwal on screen. She is a legend herself and I was very scared about how people will react, but I’m overwhelmed with the love we are getting from all over the world. The film is a celebration of the unending spirit that lies in each woman.”

Director Amole Gupte also opened up and said, “Saina has inspired millions of women out there and is a true example of a strong female icon in the country today and Parineeti has put a lot of effort to represent Saina authentically.”

Saina is now less than a month away from release and it’s time to ask you how much you liked it. Vote down below and let us know.

Saina First Look Poster & Teaser On ‘How’s The Hype?’: Blockbuster Or Lacklustre?

Saina Nehwal Biopic has been in talks for a long time now. The film was announced with Shraddha Kapoor in the title role. She had even started training for the character but eventually, things didn’t work out and she left the film. Later Parineeti Chopra came on board and now the film is finally ready to release.

The first look poster and teaser of the film released yesterday along with which the makers announced the released date of the film titled ‘Saina’. While the poster only showed a hand of Parineeti Chopra as she gets ready to serve, it has some little details to notice. The title ‘Saina’ is written in a Shuttlecock like font. Also, there’s a tricoloured wrist band that Parineeti as Saina is wearing.

Then the teaser also nicely creates the build-up before the trailer as it shows some interesting details with intriguing background music. Parineeti Chopra is shown in a blink of an eye moment but the dialogue before the end, “Saamne koi bhi ho main to bas maar dugi” sets the stage amazingly.

Directed by Amole Gupte, Saina will hit cinemas on March 26.

The Saina teaser has made a debut in our How’s The Hype? section now and all of you can vote down below to share your excitement with us.

