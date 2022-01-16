Salman Khan is seen schooling the contestants, especially Rakhi Sawant and Tejasswi Prakash, during the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar episode of ‘Bigg Boss 15’.

Advertisement

He questions Rakhi on her prediction of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash winning the show, saying why are they keeping an eye on them and adding fuel to create differences between them.

Advertisement

Salman Khan says Rakhi Sawant is aware of the facts that are unknown to the Bigg Boss makers. The host asks Rakhi: “How do you know so much about the show? Even those conducting are not aware of it.”

And then Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan adds mischievously: “If you have such a problem with Karan and Tejasswi’s relationship, just stop looking at them.”

Later, he goes to Tejasswi Prakash and questions her as to why she has been picking a fight with everyone this week. He also says that eventually, she is using it to play the sympathy card.

Salman Khan also gets angry with her because she has been raising questions on the channel.

He grills Tejasswi Prakash, saying: “You just keep blaming the channel and this is what the audience is not liking about you.”

Tejasswi tries to defend herself, but Salman is not ready to listen to her.

Salman Khan hosted ‘Bigg Boss 15’ airs on Colors.

Must Read: Sanjeeda Shaikh Flaunts Her Busty Figure, Gets Trolled; A Netizen Says, “Allah Pak Has Done Good With Aamir Ali…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube