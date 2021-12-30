Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh’s daily show ‘Sirf Tum’ is all set to bring New Year Special ‘Sirf Tum – Ishq Ka Imtehaan.’ This celebration will have performances by different actors including Jigyasa Singh, Shivangi Joshi, Samridh Bawa, Vivian and many more.

Vivian Dsena, who portrays the role of Ranveer in ‘Sirf Tum’ said: “It has been a tough year, but we want our fans and viewers to celebrate our spirits and welcome 2022.”

While Jigyasa Singh and Aakash Ahuja will shake a leg to ‘Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha’, Shivangi Joshi, Samridh Bawa will perform to ‘Lets Nacho’. Eisha Singh and Vivian Dsena will groove to ‘Where’s the party tonight’.

New Year Special ‘Sirf Tum – Ishq Ka Imtehaan’ will be hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Nikki Tamboli will act as Cupid and play fun games to test compatibility of all the couples from the shows.

Eisha Singh, who plays Suhani’s character, added: “What can be more beautiful than celebrating television’s revered love stories this New Year. And we are happy to bring an entertainment filled night for our viewers. So, sit back, relax and enjoy.”

New Year episode ‘Sirf Tum: Ishq Ka Imtehaan’ will air on December 31 at 8 p.m. on Colors.

