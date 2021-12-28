Trust Nikki Tamboli to make head turns with fashionista appearances. Be it inside the Bigg Boss house or now, for her shoots, she’s a diva in and out. The actress has now stunned fans with pictures from the latest photoshoot. Scroll below for all the spiciness has she has oozed out!

Nikki rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 14. The actress then went on to be a part of many music videos including Roko Roko, Dil Kisi Pe, Number Likh amongst others. Just not that, she was a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and made a lot of noise over her habit of aborting the tasks!

In the latest Instagram post, Nikki Tamboli could be seen oozing oomph in a glamorous black gown. The Bigg Boss 14 diva posed on the chair in a halter-neck thigh-slit outfit. She went really subtle with brown shades in her makeup and opted for a no-accessory look.

Nikki Tamboli paired her black ensemble with transparent strappy footwear. Netizens were super impressed with her pictures from the shoot and bombared the comment section with praises.

“Spicy,” Tamboli had captioned on her post and netizens couldn’t help but agree. Many even went onto name spicy dishes and compared the actress to it!

“Chilly Chicken,” a user wrote.

“Looking littt,” wrote another.

A user commented, “Nikki Tamboli is more beautiful hot glamorous passionate gorgeous stunning diva”

“Spicy galaxy sweet sexy babe,” another wrote.

Meanwhile, Nikki Tamboli recently appeared as a panellist on Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15. She was supporting Pratik Sehajpal on the stage while debating with co-panellists Arjun Bijlani, Karan Patel and Neha Bhasin.

