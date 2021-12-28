Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur are currently promoting their upcoming film Jersey. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film is a Hindi remake of a superhit Telugu original that starred Nani. The cast has now come to The Kapil Sharma Show and the host hilariously enacted as Pankaj Kapur reacting to Shahid’s kissing scenes with Mrunal Thakur in the film. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For those of you who don’t know Shahid is the son of legendary actor Pankaj. Kapil asked the Haider actor if he takes feedback from his father after scenes.

Replying to Kapil Sharma in Hindi, Shahid Kapoor said, “I ask him. But it is not his nature to comment on others’ acting. I think it is because he is such a superior actor that he finds others’ acting very bad. He must be thinking that he can’t explain so much to the other person, so it’s better to just praise.”

Shahid Kapoor continued and said, “He is so good as an actor that it doesn’t make sense to ask him. For him, it will always be a bad shot. But sometimes, he says that he liked what I did. And it’s very special for me.”

Kapil Sharma then cheekily asked the Jersey actor if he took the feedback on kissing scenes with Mrunal Thakur in the film. Replying to him, the actor said, “Tell me one thing. I am doing such a scene and my dad is present there, why will this happen?”

Shahid then enacts his father’s feedback to one of his kissing scenes from the film and said, “Aur beta, aaj kaunsi shooting chal rahi hai? Oho, Mrunal bhi aayi hai (So, son, what are you shooting today? Oh, Mrunal is here too). What are the dialogues of today’s scene?”

Kapil Sharma immediately quips and enacts Pankaj Kapur while adding to Shahid’s statement and said, “Actor toh main bade kamaal ka hoon lekin kismat teri badi kamaal ki hai (I am a great actor but you are the one with great luck).”

Haha, there’s no winning with Kapil.

