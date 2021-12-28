’83’ actor Anjum Batra is all set to be seen in Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur-starrer ‘Jersey’. He will be seen playing the character of Shahid’s best friend in the movie.

Speaking of his character, Anjum reveals: “I am playing Amrit Bhalla in the film. Me and Shahid are best friends. In the film Shahid is shown in trouble to arrange Rs 500 rupees for the cricket jersey which his son demands as a birthday gift. Audience will see me giving many ideas to Shahid to arrange money.”

Jersey actor Anjum Batra further continues: “Basically Amrit is good for nothing. He doesn’t like to work at all. He only wants free liquor and ‘udhaar ke paise’.”

The story of the film revolves around a failed cricketer who struggles to buy his son a jersey. A raw, relatable and real story, Jersey is a celebration of the human spirit. Making you believe in the power of dreams, the film is set to keep you on the edge of your seat. The film will also see Mrunal Thakur opposite Shahid Kapoor for the very first time. Marking the return of seasoned actor Pankaj Kapur to the big screen, he will also be seen turning cricket coach in the film.

‘Jersey’ is a sports drama film, written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. It features Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The film is all set to release on December 31.

