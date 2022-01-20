Actor Sahil Brown, who started his career as a contestant in ‘Cinestars ki Khoj’ in 2014, is all set to play a negative character in ‘Bhaukaal 2’.

Advertisement

Sahil Brown is very excited to impress the audience with his acting skills in the second season of the series.

Advertisement

Speaking of his character, Sahil Brown says: “I am playing the character of Ashok. Ashok is a budding gangster based in Muzaffarnagar in early 2000s. He aspires to be the committed right hand of Dedha brothers, the mad brothers from the last season. Ashok is daring, twisted, brutal and reckless to the point that he can kill his own for power and respect in the gang. He is a criminal mind and wants to climb the ladder to a higher position in the gang. He believes that he deserves to be the right hand of the Dedha brothers as Gurjan the younger brother of the Dedhas is a dimwit and incompetent. He is loyal to Pintu Dedha.”

Sahil Brown further continues: “I hope to get to play more action roles in future after ‘Bhaukaal’ and I hope that people will acknowledge my hard work in the series as it was not easy to play such a reckless character and also a character much older than your real age. I just hope I’ve justified the responsibility. I’m hoping ‘Bhaukaal 2’ will be a much bigger success and break all records as it’s action packed and a real upgrade in every way. The action sequences are gonna blow the audience’s minds.”

Directed by Jatin Wagle, ‘Bhaukaal 2’ features Mohit Raina, Bidita Bag, Siddhanth Kapoor, Pradeep Nagar, Gulki Joshi, Ajay Chaudhary, Rashmi Rajput in pivotal roles. It releases on January 20 on MX Player.

Must Read: Gehraiyaan Trailer Out! ‘Messed Up’ People Exploring Unconventional Relationships Ft. Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday & Dhairya Kharwa

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube