In what can be called shocking news, choreographer-filmmaker Remo D’Souza’s brother-in-law Jason Watkins reportedly passed away today. Jason has been part of all the films Remo has directed as an assistant director. Scroll down to know more.

Jason is the brother of Lizelle D’Souza, who is the wife of choreographer-filmmaker. The bereaved sister, Lizelle took to Instagram and shared a few pictures of her brother with cryptic captions. Taking to her Instagram stories, she first posted a solo photo of her brother and wrote, “Why??????? How could u do this to me. I will never forgive u.”

Remo D’Souza‘s wife Lizelle D’Souza also shared a childhood picture of them and wrote, ‘Why’, and the third picture featuring her mother and brother. Sharing it, she wrote, “Am sorry mum I failed you.”

While there is no official confirmation from Remo D’Souza, Lizelle D’Souza or any family member, a close friend of the family confirmed the news of Watkins demise to ETimes.

Take a look at the pictures below:

The publication also reported that a medical officer said Jason Watkins was brought to Cooper hospital and that the Oshiwara Police are conducting the necessary legal procedure. This comes as shocking news to Remo D’Souza and his wife Lizelle D’Souza as they are currently in Goa to attend a wedding.

While Remo D’Souza never spoke much about Jason, the latter did share a few pictures with the choreographer-filmmaker on his Instagram over the years. One of the pictures included pictures of Remo and Saroj Khan. He shared the picture and called them legends. He had also shared a picture with Remo and a few crew members from what appeared to be the sets of Race 3.

