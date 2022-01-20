Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the power couples of the Bollywood industry. The duo has given us major couple goals since them dating to their married life. While Ranveer brings in the fun factor, it seems Deepika is the discipline police of the relationship. Talking about this did you know, the actress had once silenced Ranveer with a deadly stare during the press event of Bajirao Mastani?

Advertisement

For the unversed, the movie directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali revolved around the heroic Peshwa Bajirao who was married to Kashibai, but later falls in love with Mastani who is a warrior princess in anguish. The movie was released back in 2015 and was a major success in the Box Office.

Advertisement

So, a viral video in which Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were seen being interviewed by reporters during a press release for their 2015 release Bajirao Mastani, has left many netizens in splits. In the video it was witnessed, during the press session, Ranveer was in a jolly, playful mood while answering the questions. Whereas Deepika Padukone was seen being serious and focused about the press session.

As the video continues, Deepika Padukone was asked a question by a reporter and was all ready to answer it. However, she and Ranveer Singh were interrupted by Priyanka Chopra’s voice who was also present for the film’s promotions but was, nowhere to be seen.

Once Priyanka was done interrupting, Deepika went back to answer her unattained question. However before she could complete a sentence, an excited Ranveer was unintentionally interrupting her, as he was calling Priyanka to show up on the stage. After getting interrupted 3 times, an angry Deepika gave a death stare to Ranveer and the latter instantly stopped showing his hand to Deepika, indicating that he is done and he was sorry to interrupt her.

While we weren’t in the receiving end of it, the stare did drive chills down our spines!

However, the death stare left the netizens in splits as many of them went on to share their views on the Reddit video. One Reddit user said, “That stare awakened his spirituality,” another one wrote, “Keh dia bas keh dia female version.” One wrote, “I love how it darkened when she stared him down lol.” Another user commented, “What he deserves for being annoying if I talk particularly about this clip.”

A user commented, “I can imagine DP being the disciplinarian of the household when they have kids. Ranveer will let the kids do whatever, wherever, whenever, and sliding them pocket money after DP says no.” Another fan said, “Ranveer was rude as usual he doesn’t know when to shut the fk up does he lol (adding a laughing emoji) glad she gave the look!”

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are presently enjoying a happy married life. The two got married on November 14th, 2018. Talking about their professional front, the two actors recently starred in the Kapil Dev biopic 83. The movie was directed by Kabir Khan and was released on 24th December 2021.

For more such amazing throwback stories, follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Gehraiyaan Trailer Out! ‘Messed Up’ People Exploring Unconventional Relationships Ft. Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday & Dhairya Kharwa

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube