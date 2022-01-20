Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2018 release Padmaavat starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor was no less than magic created on the silver screens. The movie was one of Sanjay’s Magnus opus. Well, did you know that Shahid Kapoor’s role of Maharawal Ratan Singh was first offered to Bollywood’s handsome hunk Vicky Kaushal?!

This came as a shocker right? Well, yes, SBL has first offered the role to the URI actor. However, it’s said that things went haywire and the actor couldn’t bag the role. Read on to know the actual reason behind the mishap.

So, Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s chemistry in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat was, umm not so great and that’s a fact everyone can agree to. However, Vicky Kaushal as Maharawal Ratan Singh would have been the best match for Deepika’s Rani Padmavati. Well, this isn’t us who’s saying it. The director of the movie himself wanted to cast Vicky as Raja Ratan Singh.

However, there is a very famous rumour that goes around claiming that, when Deepika Padukone heard about Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanting to cast Vicky Kaushal in Padmaavat, she straight up rejected the idea and wanted the director to cast some huge star for the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh. Well, that’s how Shahid Kapoor was finalized for the role in the movie, as per the Bollywood Life report.

The accuracy of the rumour has to date not been confirmed, as in the same year of Padmaavat’s release, Vicky and Deepika have worked for a commercial together.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan. The film is set to release on Amazon Prime on the 11th of February. Whereas, Vicky Kaushal who recently got married to his lady love Katrina Kaif, will next be seen in his upcoming project, Govinda Naam Mera.

