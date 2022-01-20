Actor Ali Fazal recently made headlines when he shared a picture on his social media where he can be seen standing next to co-stars Navid Negahban and Gerard Butler. The picture was from the set of the Hollywood film Kandahar. Now the actor culminated the shooting schedule on a religious note.

Advertisement

The Mirzapur actor shared a video from his solo trip to Mecca and Medina and all that he prayed for. Sharing the video he also shared a beautiful message that gave us deeper insight into what an absolutely beautiful soul Ali is. But a netizen trolled him for the video as well. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Ali Fazal recorded a 360 degree of the beautiful place through his eyes and shared it on Instagram. He also wrote, “To Medina and then Mecca! What a way to end my shoot! I am truly blessed i think in many ways. I like to think atleast . This one was for Amma and Nana. Their loss will never heal me .. maybe healing isn’t the answer. Seeking is. We’ll find out. But i prayed n i prayed for all those around me. Family, friends, and all the people in need of love. There are just too many. And guess what ? Theres even more love to give and get. So sit tight you’all.. i just pumped some serious love atchya!!! For all the atheists.. consider this one big meditation that just wont go wrong. Too many energies at play. Way too many. gaana sahi lagayaa hai kuchh bhi bolo.”

Take a look at the video shared by Ali Fazal below:

Soon after the video was shared, Richa Chaddha left a comment on the post, “So beautiful. So glad you got to go. Blessed be Ali, you’re God’s child and thank you for the prayers. A lot of healing is needed.” The video also has gone viral receiving more than 9 lakh views and around 9000 comments.

While many praised the beauty of the religious place of the Islamic world, a user objected to Ali Fazal’s profession and said that acting was haram in Islam. To which he gave an apt reply, “Arey budhbak tu insta pe hai. Yahaan sirf photo video dalte hain. Akal maari gai hai tumhari? Apni phone screen ko dekhna band karo. Sab set ho jayega dekhna (hey duffer you are on Instagram. Only pics and videos are supposed to be uploaded here. Have you lost it? Stop staring at your phone screen, everything will be alright).”

Must Read: Amitabh Bachchan’s Granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda & Siddhant Chaturvedi Are Dating? Deepika Padukone Helps Fan Connect The Dots!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube